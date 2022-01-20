ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dutton Rules: 1883's LaMonica Garett on the Weight Of His Badge

By Taste of Country
kydncountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's really difficult to name another American...

kydncountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#American
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Amazon worker hurries to eat and sleep during 90-minute break before next shift in viral video

An Amazon worker who posted a viral Tiktok of himself racing to eat and sleep in a 90-minute break between shifts says he often goes without food at work.J Lozada showed his rushed routine while preparing for a second shift at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey in the nine-second clip that has attracted nearly 200,00 views since it was posted on Wednesday.It shows him taking a “far walk” to punch out of his first shift before eating a meal of pasta and sauce he had prepared the night before, and catching a few minutes of sleep in a co-worker’s...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

“If You Have to Throw a Chair at Them, You Throw a Chair at Them”

Last weekend, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker invited in a stranger who knocked at the door of his synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, in Texas. He made him some tea. He told him he could stay for the rest of the service, or just until he got warm. Then the man pulled a gun—and held him and other congregants hostage for the next 11 hours.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy