UK consumers take fright at rising inflation and rates - GfK

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - People in Britain turned more pessimistic this month in the face of fast-rising inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of England, a survey showed on Friday. The GfK Consumer Confidence Index fell to -19 in January from -15 in December....

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

