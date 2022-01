Tired of the default music that plays whenever you entered the teapot in Genshin impact? With the release of patch 2.4, Mihoyo is patching in some furnishings that will allow players the affordances to personalize their teapots to an even greater extent, this time, in particular, the ability to change the indoor and outdoor music of the realms within their teapot that the player has had access to since patch 1.5. This guide will illustrate the necessary process for obtaining the furnishings required to change the BGMs, and how to unlock the musical tracks that the player’s potentially interested in.

