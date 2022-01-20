CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (2nd Round): Representatives of Civil Society in the Independent Oversight Board of the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Volker Türk of Austria as Under-Secretary-General for Policy in his Executive Office. In addition to coordinating global policy work, the Secretary-General has asked Mr. Türk to focus in particular on follow-up to the ‘Our Common Agenda’ report and to continue the strategic coordination work within the Executive Office. He will ensure coherence in the analysis provided to the Secretary-General and conduct system-wide coordination, including on the Secretary-General’s ‘Call to Action for Human Rights’. He will continue to chair the Deputies Committee and oversee secretariat support to the Executive Committee and the Senior Management Group, as well as coordinate closely on matters related to the Chief Executives Board.

EUROPE ・ 21 HOURS AGO