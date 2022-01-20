ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (2nd Round): Representatives of Civil Society in the Independent Oversight Board of the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF)

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December 2020, the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN) and the World Bank Group (WBG) launched the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework (3RF). The 3RF provides a costed and prioritized plan of key actions over the next 18 months across various sectors to support the recovery and reconstruction of...

lebanon.un.org

UN News Centre

General Assembly: Joint briefing by the Presidents of the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, 76th session

The joint briefing responds to General Assembly Resolutions 73/341 of 12 September2019, 74/303 of 4 September 2020, and 75/325 of 15 September 2021, entitled "Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly", and related efforts to revitalize the work of the General Assembly and strengthen the Economic and Social Council.
UN News Centre

Young people must have ‘a seat at the table’ in peace efforts: Guterres

Although young people have been at the forefront of efforts to build and sustain peace, opportunities for them to make a meaningful contribution remain insufficient, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday. Addressing the opening of the High-Level Global Conference on Youth-Inclusive Peace Processes, taking place online, he urged...
UN News Centre

UN chief calls for action to put out ‘5-alarm global fire’

At a time when “the only certainty is more uncertainty”, countries must unite to forge a new, more hopeful and equal path, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the General Assembly on Friday, laying out his priorities for 2022. “We face a five-alarm global fire that requires the...
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
UN News Centre

Mr. Volker Türk of Austria - Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Executive Office of the Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Volker Türk of Austria as Under-Secretary-General for Policy in his Executive Office. In addition to coordinating global policy work, the Secretary-General has asked Mr. Türk to focus in particular on follow-up to the ‘Our Common Agenda’ report and to continue the strategic coordination work within the Executive Office. He will ensure coherence in the analysis provided to the Secretary-General and conduct system-wide coordination, including on the Secretary-General’s ‘Call to Action for Human Rights’. He will continue to chair the Deputies Committee and oversee secretariat support to the Executive Committee and the Senior Management Group, as well as coordinate closely on matters related to the Chief Executives Board.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
UN News Centre

Protection of civilians in armed conflict: War in cities - protection of civilians in urban settings - Security Council, 8953rd meeting

Armed conflicts are increasingly being fought in urban areas, with devastating. and unacceptable humanitarian consequences, with the vast majority of casualties. being civilians. While wars in cities are not a new phenomenon, there has been a. resurgence of urban warfare in recent decades, with an estimated 50 million civilians. around...
KOLR10 News

Afghan talks focus on aid, women’s rights as hunger grows

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Three days of talks between the Taliban, Western diplomats and other delegates on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and human rights were wrapping up Tuesday in Norway, with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi praising the discussions, which he said “went very well.” The closed-door meetings in the snow-capped mountains above the […]
The Independent

Julian Assange takes step towards challenging extradition at Supreme Court

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his Supreme Court appeal bid against a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.BREAKING: At 10.45 am WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange won his application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court. You can help fund his supreme Court appeal here: https://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 #FreeAssangeNOW— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 24, 2022In December last year, US authorities won their High Court...
UN News Centre

More than 50 million worldwide hit by urban conflict

In fact, António Guterres added, when explosive weapons are used in populated areas, around 90 per cent of those killed and injured, play no part in instigating the violence.  . “Civilians can suffer devastating harm both in the immediate aftermath, and in the long-term”, the UN chief explained.
UN News Centre

Rising caseloads, disrupted recovery, higher inflation: New IMF forecast

The global economy is entering 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Tuesday, in an update to their World Economic Outlook (WEO). The institution now expects the global economy to expand from a 5.9 per cent increase in 2021 to 4.4 per...
The Independent

IMF urges El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender

The International Monetary Fund wants El Salvador to drop the highly volatile cryptocurrency Bitcoin as legal tender and strictly regulate the electronic wallet the government has pushed adoption of across the country.The global lender’s board “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin’s legal tender status,” the IMF said in a statement Tuesday.“The adoption of a cryptocurrency as legal tender, however, entails large risks for financial and market integrity, financial stability and consumer protection,” the IMF statement said.President Nayib Bukele led the push to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar....
AFP

Libya parliament in push to replace interim PM

Libya's parliament, in a push to replace interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, on Tuesday published criteria governing candidates for the post. In a session with 120 MPs present, the parliament "approved the conditions to be met by candidates to head the next government", spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said.
AFP

West links Afghan humanitarian aid to human rights

Western diplomats Tuesday linked humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights after meeting a Taliban delegation on a landmark visit to Europe. - 'More of these meetings' - The demands were to include the possibility of providing humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people, according to NTB. Norway was also to call for human rights to be respected, in particular those of women and minorities, such as access to education and health services, the right to work, and freedom of movement.
