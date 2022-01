Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Kevin Conn – IR and Corporate Development Officer. Hello and welcome to the Berkshire Hills Bancorp. Q4 Earnings Release Conference Call. My name is Katie and I will be coordinate to your call today. If you'd like to ask a question during the presentation, you may do say by pressing star one. I will now hand over to your host, Kevin Conn, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development to begin, Kevin Conn, please go ahead.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO