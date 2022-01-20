Michael A. Hajost is the new finance chief at Danimer Scientific

Atomwise Strengthens its Management Team, Adds Veteran Biopharma Leader David Thomson, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and Two Additional Senior Appointments. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomwise, a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) for small molecule drug discovery, announced today the appointment of David Thomson, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. Additional management team appointments include Jonathan Barr as Chief Financial Officer and Jeffrey Cerio, Pharm.D., J.D. as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Lori Kunkel, M.D. and Ron Dror, Ph.D. have also joined the company's Scientific Advisory Board.
