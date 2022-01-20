ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Approaches Resistance

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks retested the lows yesterday, so risk-off is still here to stay. A potential reversal depends on US economic data release. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Unemployment Claims and Existing Home Sales is something...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Trading Support and Resistance

This week I will begin with my monthly and weekly forecasts of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of my forecast is based upon my research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:. Trading the two...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold prices edge slightly higher, US Dollar takes strain. Interest rate expectations and the upcoming Fed meeting could hold Bullion at bay. Support and resistance remain at key technical levels for XAU/USD. Gold and the US Dollar go to war - Fed meeting nears. Gold prices have continued to trade...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

XAG/USD Tests Major Resistance

Silver extends its recovery on the back of a weak US dollar. The metal saw support at the psychological level of 22.00. A break above the resistance at 22.80 and then an acceleration to the upside indicates strong buying interest. An overbought RSI has temporarily held the rally back. The...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Stock
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches key resistance amid persistent dollar weakness

GBP/USD has regained its traction following Thursday's consolidation. A negative shift in risk sentiment could limit the pair's upside. The latest data releases from the UK were largely ignored by market participants. GBP/USD has reached its highest level since late October at 1.3750 on Thursday but erased a large portion...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach

Gold prices unable to capitalize on US CPI even as the Dollar weakens. Rising real yields undercut bullion’s alternative store-of-value appeal. US retail sales, consumer confidence data to inform Fed policy outlook. Gold prices found some support as December’s much-anticipated US CPI data registered broadly in line with expectations,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Running Into a Familiar Zone of Resistance

Gold eyes overhead resistance. US dollar weakens despite supportive US Treasury yields. Gold is pushing back towards noted resistance between $1,830/oz. and $1,836/oz. despite four-decade high US inflation. The precious metal is benefitting from a bout of weakness in the US dollar as traders unwind their aggressive bets on the greenback. The US dollar has been a one-way trade leading up into this year with bulls controlling price action, supported by an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. With the Fed’s thoughts now clear for all to see, some US dollar bets are being unwound despite still supportive US Treasury yields. The interest-rate sensitive is currently quoted around 0.92%, up from around 0.20% just four months ago, while the benchmark 10-year is quoted at 1.75%. Despite the current bout of US dollar weakness, these Treasury yields will underpin the greenback moving forward, weighing on the price of the precious metal.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Attempts to Breach $1800 Resistance

Gold futures tried to rise again towards the psychological resistance of 1800 US dollars. The price of gold settled around the level of 1802 dollars an ounce at the time of writing the analysis. The gains came despite the rise of the US dollar and the rise in treasury bond yields, which is the reason for reducing the gains. Gold prices are starting to come out of a weekly loss, dropping by about 2% at the start of the year. Silver, the sister commodity to gold, is also trying to stay above the crucial $22 level. Overall, the white metal has continued its downtrend from last year, dropping by 4.5% in the first few sessions of 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
invezz.com

Bitcoin approaches ‘death cross’

Rising concerns of the US Fed’s faster liquidity withdrawal paint a bearish picture for Bitcoin. Goldman Sachs predicts that the Fed will hike up borrowing costs at least four times by the end of 2022. Past records of the technical indicator as a bear market predictor are mixed. The...
MARKETS
thebossmagazine.com

U.S. Approaching Omicron Peak

It appears the latest COVID wave, dominated by the omicron variant, might be reaching its peak. That’s not all good news, however, as it means so many people are catching the virus that it’s running out of hosts to keep spreading it. The CDC released models Wednesday forecasting between 36,000 and 62,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. between now and Feb. 5. Acting FDA head Janet Woodcock told Congress that “most people are going to get COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
dtnpf.com

November Soybeans test Resistance

November 2022 soybean futures reached a fresh contract high of $13.25/bushel (bu) on Jan. 20, while closing 15 3/4 cents higher at $13.20 1/4/bu, the second-highest close seen during the life of the contract. Jan. 21 trade saw this contract settle 4 cents lower at $13.16 1/4/bu, while consolidating within the previous session's range in sideways trade. During the week, the January contract gained 23 1/4 cents, printing a bullish outside bar on the weekly chart.
AGRICULTURE
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims Dec 4 Lows and Approaches Descending Channel Resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) has nearly reached the resistance line of its short-term pattern. Whether it breaks out or gets rejected will likely determine the direction of the short-term trend. Bitcoin has been falling inside a descending parallel channel since Dec 27. This led to a low of $39,650 on Jan 10....
MARKETS
gcaptain.com

Billionaire Cruise CEO Resigns After Ordering Ship To Evade US Marshals

By Krystal Chia and K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) –Genting Hong Kong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lim Kok Thay resigned, days after the company filed to wind up its business and as US Marshalls work to arrest one of his ships which diverted its final voyage to end in the Bahamas instead of landing on Saturday in Miami as planned.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US shoots down missiles targeting US troops in UAE

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. U.S. Patriot missile defense systems successfully shot down a pair of incoming missiles fired at a U.S. base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. In an emailed statement to American Military News, the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy