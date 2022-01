Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Simon Coveney said the exercises are to take place 240 kilometres (150 miles) off the Irish south-west coast.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Mr Coveney said Ireland...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO