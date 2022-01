We have maintained a bearish view on Disney since it reached $200. One of these two dogs was long Netflix Inc. (NFLX). Guess which one?. A stock thesis can play out suddenly or take its time. The latter is more satisfying as one gets to savor the move over many months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) was definitely one where the bearish thesis played out almost excruciatingly slowly. When we first wrote our bearish view, we really did think it would fall rather rapidly. But the market took its time and remained focused on all the wrong metrics. We are now at an inflection, and this gets us to a point where we can upgrade DIS. We go over the numbers below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO