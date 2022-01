As part of the multidimensional artistic alliance established between his two world-class orchestras, visionary conductor Andris Nelsons has recorded all the major orchestral works of Richard Strauss with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester. The BSO is joined by legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma in Don Quixote, while star pianist Yuja Wang appears with the Leipzig players in Burleske. The two orchestras join forces on the recording of the Festival Prelude (Festliches Präludium) for large orchestra and organ, made with organist Olivier Latry in Symphony Hall in November 2019 while the Gewandhausorchester was on tour in Boston. Their 7-CD anthology is set to be issued by Deutsche Grammophon on May 6, 2022. The recordings will also be released digitally, and will be the first Strauss orchestral cycle available in the immersive Dolby Atmos format.

