ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Are dating apps really that bad?

By Isabella Carreno
Daily Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of my life, dating apps have always been an aspect of the “dating world” that, to be completely honest, scared me to death but at the same time intrigued me more than anything else. We all hear the nightmare scenarios: catfishing, bad breath and the horror stories your guardian...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman had to quarantine with Tinder date after they both caught Covid

An Australian woman was forced to quarantine with a man she’d only just met on Tinder after they both tested positive for Covid-19.Sarah Henley, who goes by @poppymoore777 on TikTok, told the story via a series of videos - the initial one amassed more than 13 million views before it was taken down.It begins with a positive lateral flow test alongside the caption, “POV: you and your Tinder date get Covid and have to isolate together”.The video then goes into a montage showing Henley and her male date spending quarantine together, ordering UberEats, drinking beer and washing clothes.In other clips,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Apps#Smart Phone
iheart.com

Tinder Party's Are Coming to the Dating App

Looking for love in 2022? Tinder is testing out a new feature: Tinder parties. Essentially the app will allow your friends and family to join in on the swiping. Perhaps they have some intel on who would make a great match for you.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
104.5 KDAT

Did Zayn Malik Just Join This Plus Size Dating App?

Is that you, Zayn Malik? Fans may have discovered that the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer is now active on a plus size dating app. Screenshots and a video clip have been circulating on social media of a man who appears to be the former One Direction member on the dating website WooPlus, though it's still unconfirmed if it's him for sure.
INTERNET
dot.LA

Kippo, a Dating App For Gamers, Enters the Metaverse

Gamers’ favorite dating app is taking romance into the metaverse. Los Angeles-based Kippo has unveiled an update to its app, called Kippo 2.0, that allows users to create avatars and make connections through an in-app virtual world. “Our vision always was to create a very immersive experience,” Kippo co-founder...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationAU

Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

If you’ve ever tried to make new friends as an adult, you’ll probably see why loneliness is at an all-time high. Making new friends feels just plain hard. In school, making friends can be as simple as going on the monkey bars together. But as adults, making, developing and maintaining friendships can be much more difficult. This matters, because we need friends. And while old friends are golden, nothing stays the same forever. Old friends move away, or have their time taken up by child-rearing or their careers. Without action, loneliness can quietly grow around you. It’s worth taking seriously,...
RELATIONSHIPS
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Handmade Dating App Ads

'paird,' a new independent dating app, recently enlisted the aid of agency FUSE Create to launch its newest campaign, 'Get Paired with paird.' The new marketing initiative features handmade paper collages that were expertly crafted by Toronto-based artist Ashely Barron. As with dating, each sketch is meticulously designed and built, allowing people to notice the minute details and to gain a more complete picture in their minds.
CELL PHONES
CBS Minnesota

‘We Are So Happy’: Minneapolis Couple Shares Dating App Success Story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you or someone you know is single, Sunday is the day to do something about it. The first few Sundays of the new year are known as Single Sundays. It’s the most popular time of the year to download dating apps. These apps are for all ages, from 19 to 90, and online dating is the number one way people are meeting these days. At least 30% of American adults have dated online. One Minneapolis couple told WCCO how downloading a dating app downright changed their lives. Austin and Beckah Morris (credit: CBS) Every love story has a beginning, and this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
papermag.com

Fans Think They Spotted Zayn Malik on Dating Apps

We’re not even two weeks into 2022 and we’ve already been blessed with what might just be Zayn Malik on a dating app. A video that looks a lot like Malik started making the rounds on social media last week, and fans have a lot to say about it. The short clip is pulled from dating site WooPlus, a site tailored to plus-size people, and whoever this man is — Malik or not — looks like someone we’d want to match with.
INTERNET
Daily Californian

A familiar love letter: A personal essay

Content warning: Discussion of suicide and mental health. I’ve never been the type of person to look back fondly on my childhood. Truth be told, there isn’t all that much to look back fondly on. My parents got divorced when I was 4 years old, and I’d moved cities three times before I turned 9. They both worked long hours to the point that I barely saw them, and by the time I went to middle school, I had gotten used to spending most of my time alone. Sure, I could probably turn that around by saying they taught me something about resilience and the idea that hard work pays off, but the less alluring truth is that I just didn’t have a happy childhood, in the traditional sense.
BERKELEY, CA
The Tab

Hinge voice notes are dating app hell and these five examples prove why

Dating apps are nothing new. They’ve been around for years, and you’d think they can only get better… sorry to say, they have in fact gotten a whole lot worse. Catfishing, ghosting, cheats; we’ve seen it all. But the worst thing to come out of these apps, especially Hinge, has got to be the dreaded voice note.
CELL PHONES
Vogue

How Long Should It Take To Get Over A Bad Date?

I couldn’t believe it when I saw him in the restaurant. The guy I went on a date with who stopped messaging me. The one I became slightly obsessed with. It was as though I’d manifested it. I had spent so much time fantasising about what would happen if we bumped into each other in a situation like this. I’d catch his eye and he’d look down at the floor, run a hand over his head, and he’d think about what a huge mistake he’d made. On the way to the toilet he’d grab me and pull me towards him and I’d say, “You don’t have to stalk me, you know? You could’ve just asked me out again?” He’d have something funny to respond with but before he could say it his two friends would bound around the corner, hitting his chest, jumping all over him like over-excited puppies. They’d already know about me, and they’d say something like, “I’ve never seen him like this with a girl before,” and he’d tell them to shut up. Crushing his smile down into a straight line. Trying to save his face from dripping all over the floor. He’d follow his group to the club because he wouldn’t want them to accuse him of being soft. But once he got there, he wouldn’t be able to think about anything except how nice it would be if I were in front of him, his arms slotted around my waist. Handing me his beer can to sip every time I looked thirsty. Barely an hour in he’d disappear to find me and we’d go back to mine where I’d put on a big grey T-shirt that I’d look all cute and boyish in and then we’d stay up all night talking about the different ways our families fucked us up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy