Are dating apps really that bad?

I couldn’t believe it when I saw him in the restaurant. The guy I went on a date with who stopped messaging me. The one I became slightly obsessed with. It was as though I’d manifested it. I had spent so much time fantasising about what would happen if we bumped into each other in a situation like this. I’d catch his eye and he’d look down at the floor, run a hand over his head, and he’d think about what a huge mistake he’d made. On the way to the toilet he’d grab me and pull me towards him and I’d say, “You don’t have to stalk me, you know? You could’ve just asked me out again?” He’d have something funny to respond with but before he could say it his two friends would bound around the corner, hitting his chest, jumping all over him like over-excited puppies. They’d already know about me, and they’d say something like, “I’ve never seen him like this with a girl before,” and he’d tell them to shut up. Crushing his smile down into a straight line. Trying to save his face from dripping all over the floor. He’d follow his group to the club because he wouldn’t want them to accuse him of being soft. But once he got there, he wouldn’t be able to think about anything except how nice it would be if I were in front of him, his arms slotted around my waist. Handing me his beer can to sip every time I looked thirsty. Barely an hour in he’d disappear to find me and we’d go back to mine where I’d put on a big grey T-shirt that I’d look all cute and boyish in and then we’d stay up all night talking about the different ways our families fucked us up.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO