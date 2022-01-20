ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines Group (AAL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

By Motley Fool Transcribing
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Good morning, and welcome to the American Airlines Group fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator instructions] And now I would like to turn the conference over to your moderator, head of investor relations, Mr. Dan Cravens. Dan Cravens --...

MarketWatch

American Airlines trims loss, beats revenue estimate and share rise

American Airlines Group Inc. said Thursday its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $931 million, or a loss of $1.44 a share, compared with a loss of $2.18 billion, or $3.81 a share in the year-ago quarter. The company's adjusted loss in the most recent quarter totaled $1.42 a share. Fourth-quarter revenue at the carrier rose to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion. Analysts expected American Airlines to lose $1.46 a share on revenue of $9.34 billion. American said its fourth-quarter revenue fell 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter American Airlines expects revenue to be down 20% to 22% from 2019 levels. American Airlines president and incoming CEO Robert Isom said the company's focus in 2022 will be on "running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet." Shares of American Airlines shares rose 1.7% in premarket trades.
Doug Parker
American Airlines Q4 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For From AAL

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has seen its revenue rebound in recent quarters as the company struggles to recover from the shock to travel demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. But a full recovery may be far away. The airline has continued to report losses as new variants of the coronavirus disrupt the company's recovery. American Airlines' was forced to cancel many flights over the holiday season as flight crews called in sick due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus.
