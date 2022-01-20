Northeastern-Vermont men’s hockey game previously slated for Jan. 15 rescheduled to March 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball game against No. 8 Wisconsin has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. The game was scheduled for Jan. 25, but health and safety protocols within the Husker program caused the game to be rescheduled. The game will be carried...
BOSTON — Despite carrying the play for most of the night and firing 43 shots on goal, the Boston University Terriers (10-10-2, 5-5-3 HEA) came up empty on their home ice in a 2-1 overtime defeat to the University of Vermont Catamounts (4-14-2, 3-7-2 HEA). It was particularly crushing...
It was billed as a heavyweight matchup between the top two preseason favorites in the Big Ten. And the battle lived up to its hype. Ben Meyers’ goal at 1:09 overtime gave No. 11 Minnesota a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Michigan. The goal came during an extended power...
Hockey East announced Saturday that Boston College sophomore forward Trevor Kuntar has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 16:34 of the third period on Friday, January 21 against Providence. Kuntar was given a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct on the...
After back-to-back weekends of canceled games, the Fredonia men’s hockey took it to Buffalo State with a commanding 5-1 win on Friday. Five different players scored — including goalie Logan Dyck. Dyck also put in another fine performance in goal, making 38 saves while allowing just a single...
Boston University (11-10-3, 7-6-3 Hockey East) men’s hockey shut out UVM (4-15-2, 3-8-2 HE) 4-0 at Agganis Arena in Boston on Jan. 22. The Catamounts ended a five-game losing streak with an overtime win at BU on Jan. 21, but they couldn’t replicate the result the next day.
Heading into the week, the Grand Valley State University men’s DI club hockey team was originally scheduled to take on Roosevelt University on Jan. 20 and 21. After a series of cancellations and rescheduling, they instead played conference foe Davenport University on Jan. 20 and 22. The Lakers were unable to pick up a win as they lost 6-1 at home Thursday, Jan. 20, followed by a 5-3 loss when they went on the road Saturday, Jan. 22.
Freshly-minted No. 1 Quinnipiac may have a short-lived tenure atop the DCU/USCHO poll as No. 8 Cornell rebounded from a loss to Princeton on Friday with a 2-1 overtime victory on Saturday. Ben Berard’s power play goal with 16 seconds remaining in overtime sealed the victory after Quinnipiac’s TJ Friedmann...
The Boston University men’s hockey team (11-10-3, 7-6-3 HE) was back at Agganis Arena Saturday afternoon for the second game of its series against the University of Vermont (4-15-2, 3-8-2 HE). The matinee matchup resulted in a 4-0 win and the first collegiate shutout for sophomore netminder Drew Commesso, following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Catamounts at home on Friday night.
Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature. 1. Top-ranked Quinnipiac downs Colgate, falls in OT to Cornell. Quinnipiac’s new run at the top of the DCU/USCHO Division I Men’s Poll was thrown into jeopardy last weekend, when the Bobcats split the first two games of a five-game stretch away from home.
The NCAA Division III membership Saturday voted to allow all multi-divisional institutions including Rochester Institute of Technology and Union College to apply Division I rules to their Division I programs, including financial aid. The vote came during the NCAA’s annual meeting in Indianapolis. The vote was 388-18, with 39 abstentions....
After falling 3-2 to UW-River Falls on Friday, UW-Stevens Point returned to the top of the conference with a 4-1 win over the Falcons Saturday. Fletcher Anderson scored twice to pave the way for the Pointers, the 13th-ranked team in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll. UW-Stevens Point...
Nearly a month after it was initially postponed, Duke’s away matchup against Clemson has been rescheduled for Feb. 10, per a Friday evening announcement from the ACC. Originally scheduled for Dec. 29 in South Carolina, the matchup was postponed along with Duke’s matchup at Notre Dame, previously scheduled for Jan. 1, due to COVID-19 protocols. That game in South Bend, Ind., is now scheduled to occur Jan. 31.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont spoiled a wild comeback posted by the Hartford men's basketball team on Saturday, as the Catamounts came away with an 82-72 win in America East action inside Patrick Gymnasium. Senior Austin Williams scored a game-high 24 points for the Hawks, who led with 5:40 left after trailing by 20 points in the second half.
BOSTON – Director of Athletics and Recreation Jim Madigan announced Monday the hiring of Rich Weinrebe as the next men's soccer head coach at Northeastern University. Weinrebe is the seventh head coach in program history and joins the Huskies following eight seasons as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at New Hampshire.
