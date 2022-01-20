Northeastern-Vermont men’s hockey game previously slated for Jan. 15 rescheduled to March 1

Heading into the week, the Grand Valley State University men’s DI club hockey team was originally scheduled to take on Roosevelt University on Jan. 20 and 21. After a series of cancellations and rescheduling, they instead played conference foe Davenport University on Jan. 20 and 22. The Lakers were unable to pick up a win as they lost 6-1 at home Thursday, Jan. 20, followed by a 5-3 loss when they went on the road Saturday, Jan. 22.

