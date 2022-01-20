Weight Change Correlates with Adverse Outcomes in CKD

J Behav Med. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1007/s10865-021-00278-y. Online ahead of print. People with prediabetes are at risk for type 2 diabetes. They may discount the future delay discounting (DD), and not engage in preventive health behaviors. Episodic future thinking (EFT) can reduce DD when future scenarios are cued, but research is needed to assess long-term effects of EFT and when EFT is not cued. This study tested EFT training compared to control for people with prediabetes enrolled in a 6-month weight loss program on DD, weight, HbA1c, and physical activity. Results showed a reliable EFT effect on reducing DD in cued (p = 0.0035), and uncued DD tasks (p = 0.048), and significant overall changes in weight (p < 0.001), HbA1c (p, 0.001) and physical activity (p = 0.003), but no significant differences in these outcomes by group (p’s > 0.05). Sixty-eight percent of the sample ended below the prediabetes HbA1c range. These results suggest that DD can be modified over extended periods, and the effects of EFT can be observed without EFT cues. However, these data do not suggest that changes in weight, HbA1c or physical activity were due to EFT training. The study was initiated before the COVID-19 pandemic which provided the opportunity to compare differences for people treated in-person or remotely. Analyses showed no differences in DD, weight, HBA1c or physical activity outcomes were observed between in-person and remote treatment, suggesting telehealth is a scalable approach to treating prediabetes.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 14 DAYS AGO