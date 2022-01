A 33-unit co-housing development at 114 Delmar St. in the East End, will break ground this week. The development, which calls itself the first of its kind in Texas, is set on a 1.5-acre lot and consists of units with one to four bedrooms. The nonprofit CoHousing Houston cites the development's sustainability and communal living as its appeal. Its sustainable elements include geoexchange air conditioning, solar-ready roofs and energy recovery ventilation, according to architect English & Associates, a firm that emphasizes sustainability.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO