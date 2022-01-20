ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dental Emergencies 101: Common Types And How To Handle Them

By Annie Qureshi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn your lifetime, you’ll have visited your dentist severally. Dental issues range from minor to major, with other dental concerns being more common than others. Based on some of them frequently occurring, how then will you know which one’s an emergency and which one isn’t? It is now where this article...

baltimorenews.net

Broken Tooth: Should You Contact Emergency Dental Services?

While chewing something soft or crunching an ice cube or a piece of hard candy, did you notice something hard and crunchy that doesn't dissolve? You soon get a queasy feeling realising what it is- a chipped or broken piece of your tooth. The most vital part is not the...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicineNet.com

What Will Draw Out an Ingrown Toenail?

Do your feet hurt when you put on shoes? More specifically, do the tips and sides of your toes hurt? Well, look closely — you may have an ingrown toenail. Ingrown toenails are very common. They occur when the side corners of a toenail grow down into your skin and pierce the soft tissue. The medical term for this is onychocryptosis. An ingrown toenail can occur anywhere, but it is most common on your big toe. If not tended to, the skin may eventually start growing over the ingrown nail.
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Dental Hygiene#Dental Emergency#Dental Office#Drugs#Bacteria
nystateofpolitics.com

Buprenorphine is now available without prior authorization for people on Medicaid

Obtaining medication-assisted treatment for a substance abuse disorder is no longer a matter of equity. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in December, signed a bill into law sponsored by state Sen. Pete Harckham, chair of the Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal that ensures people who have substance abuse disorders can immediately access medicine that will manage their withdrawal symptoms, regardless of the kind of insurance they carry.
HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
WCJB

Florida surgeon general appointee says getting vaccinated isn’t the only tool to prevent COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - During the tense hearing Dr. Joseph Ladapo, when asked said vaccines aren’t the only answer when it comes to fighting COVID-19. Ladapo is a professor in the UF College of Medicine department whose focus includes a combination of research and health policy, teaching, and participation in department conferences and activities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Scrubs Magazine

Vaccinated Nurse Dies 12 Hours After Testing Positive of COVID-19

Jeffery Sales, 47, is being remembered as a hero after passing away suddenly from COVID-19. One of his colleagues remembers telling him that he didn’t look good at work. He passed away just 12 hours later after testing positive for COVID-19. His sudden death came as a shock to his colleagues and loved ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including moldy roasted food, dead mice and corned beef that was more than three weeks old. One eatery agreed to halt all food service after the inspector determined it posed “an imminent health […] The post Restaurant inspection update: moldy roast, dead mice and ‘an imminent health hazard’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

