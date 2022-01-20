Dental Emergencies 101: Common Types And How To Handle Them

Do your feet hurt when you put on shoes? More specifically, do the tips and sides of your toes hurt? Well, look closely — you may have an ingrown toenail. Ingrown toenails are very common. They occur when the side corners of a toenail grow down into your skin and pierce the soft tissue. The medical term for this is onychocryptosis. An ingrown toenail can occur anywhere, but it is most common on your big toe. If not tended to, the skin may eventually start growing over the ingrown nail.

