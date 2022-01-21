Luka Magic Falls Short: Mavs Drop Thriller To Suns

Aside from the Detroit game, this road trip has been hard fought. Dallas was threatening to pull away late in the third quarter up 10, but the Raptors found a way to stay within striking distance despite shooting 38 percent. The Mavs are 10-1 in their last 11 games much thanks to their improved defence. They came in 4th in defensive rating (up from 21st last season), allowing a league-best 94 points during their hot streak. Toronto did its best to match in a grind out fourth quarter that saw Fred VanVleet have the cohones to pull up way behind the arc to give the Raptors a brief lead despite shooting 3-18 at that point (finished 4-20). In the dying seconds with Toronto down two, both Fred and Chris Boucher (who made two threes earlier) took their chances for the win but both fell short.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO