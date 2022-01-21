ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Magic Falls Short: Mavs Drop Thriller To Suns

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks faced a huge challenge on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, the team with the best record in the NBA. The back-and-forth clash culminated in a 109-101 Suns victory as Dallas star Luka Doncic winced through neck pain. The loss extended the Suns winning streak over...

Why did the Suns draft Deandre Ayton instead of Luka Doncic?

Leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft, Luka Doncic dominated the discussion. A standout in Europe for years as a kid playing against men, Doncic seemed to be a surefire future NBA star. Debuting for Real Madrid as a 15-year-old, it took all of two seasons as a professional before...
Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Mavs

The Phoenix Suns are in Dallas to play the Mavericks on Thursday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report. The full...
Furious finish comes up short as Raptors fall to Luka Doncic's Mavericks in Big D

The Raptors fought to the very end in Dallas on Wednesday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was a bitter ending for a Raptors team that played well defensively, but not good enough in critical moments in crunch time. They would use the...
Luka Magic burns Raptors, Mavs win 102-98

Aside from the Detroit game, this road trip has been hard fought. Dallas was threatening to pull away late in the third quarter up 10, but the Raptors found a way to stay within striking distance despite shooting 38 percent. The Mavs are 10-1 in their last 11 games much thanks to their improved defence. They came in 4th in defensive rating (up from 21st last season), allowing a league-best 94 points during their hot streak. Toronto did its best to match in a grind out fourth quarter that saw Fred VanVleet have the cohones to pull up way behind the arc to give the Raptors a brief lead despite shooting 3-18 at that point (finished 4-20). In the dying seconds with Toronto down two, both Fred and Chris Boucher (who made two threes earlier) took their chances for the win but both fell short.
Biggest Mavs Takes: Playoff-Worthy Dallas Defense; Luka Magic Back?

The Dallas Mavericks, now 26-19 on the season and closing in on home court territory, managed to extend their winning streak to four games with a 102-98 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors played their best basketball early on, having scored a game-high 31 points in the opening quarter....
Suns news: Is Deandre Ayton playing vs. Mavs

The Phoenix Suns will be in Texas Thursday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It’s a marquee matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The Suns are on a four-game win streak, while the Mavs have won 10 of their past 11 contests. Phoenix, which owns a scintillating 34-9 record, are coming off an easy 121-107 win over the San Antonio Sours last Monday to finish a four-game road trip with a spotless 4-0 slate. And they crushed San Antonio even without the help of Deandre Ayton, who missed the outing due to a right sprain ankle he suffered in the game before against the Detroit Pistons.
Red-Hot Mavs Burned By Suns In 4th Quarter, Fall 109-101

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 on Thursday night, Jan. 20. In a matchup of two of the NBA’s hottest teams, Phoenix (35-9) finished a sweep of...
Impressive Suns end Mavericks’ win streak; Luka unconcerned by neck injury

The Mavericks got a harsh reminder from the Phoenix Suns Thursday night that life at the top – or even near the top – is no picnic. But the Mavericks better get used to it. And they are starting to look like it’s a place they intend on hanging around – in spite of Thursday’s result.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
