Liberal concern

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Editor: In response to Mr. Faulkenberry’s views on “Pandering,” and his view of its meaning –...

Enumclaw Courier Herald

A response to recent conservative attacks on liberals

First of all, lets take a look at some of what conservatives opposed: The American Revolution, poor people voting, public education, compulsory education, the abolition of slavery, black Americans voting, anti-trust laws, labor rights, worker safety laws, child labor laws, the National Parks, Native Americans voting, ending prohibition, Social Security, the 40 hour work week, the eight-hour work day, paid vacations, the Interstate Highway System, civil rights, desegregation, inter-racial marriage, Medicare, unemployment insurance, workman’s compensation, welfare laws, environmental protection laws, the Endangered Species Act, family leave laws, banking and speculation laws, emergency loans to U.S. auto makers, the Affordable Care Act, and gay rights.
ENUMCLAW, WA
iheart.com

‘Liberal’ news host explains why The Great Reset is VERY CONCERNING

Despite what The World Economic Forum may say, the Great Reset IS very concerning, and it’s not just conservatives saying so. Kim Iversen, a self-described liberal, host of The Kim Iversen Show, and contributor for The Hill, joins Glenn to explain why this plan to transform capitalism as we know it should worry us all. Glenn and Kim discuss what The Great Reset is and how YOU can help stop it…
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘No weakening’: Liberal state governments voice concern over federal religious discrimination bill

The New South Wales and Tasmanian state Liberal governments have expressed concern the federal religious discrimination bill will override their anti-discrimination laws. Central provisions of the Morrison government bill, including those protecting statements of belief and religious institutions’ hiring practices, would override state laws potentially making claims unworkable, they submitted to a parliamentary inquiry.
RELIGION
The Independent

Window company mocked for advert that says ‘if you support Joe Biden and are a liberal, don’t call us’

An advert for a Florida-based window shutters company has gone viral after stating to viewers if they “support Joe Biden and are a liberal, don’t call us”.The advert for specialist shutter company Plantation Shutters for You starts with a typical sales pitch read out: “Manufactured in the USA, Plantation Shutters for You is your best choice for plantation shutters. Measured and installed just for you. Built to last.”The camera pans around to PVC blinds in a house. It’s only when viewers clap eyes on the red scrolling ticker at the top of the screen does it seem unusual. “If you support Joe Biden...
BUSINESS
Foreign Policy

Liberal Illusions Caused the Ukraine Crisis

The situation in Ukraine is bad and getting worse. Russia is poised to invade and demanding airtight guarantees that NATO will never, ever expand farther to the east. Negotiations do not appear to be succeeding, and the United States and its NATO allies are beginning to contemplate how they will make Russia pay should it press forward with an invasion. A real war is now a distinct possibility, which would have far-reaching consequences for everyone involved, especially Ukraine’s citizens.
POLITICS
Fox News

Liberal Philly DA Krasner faces calls for impeachment

POLITICS
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I am not vaccinated or boosted': Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, 51, reveals he has tested positive again for COVID-19

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie revealed Thursday that he's tested positive again for COVID-19. 'I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted,' the 51-year-old congressman disclosed. 'If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, "NUNYA."'
CONGRESS & COURTS

