Liberal concern

First of all, lets take a look at some of what conservatives opposed: The American Revolution, poor people voting, public education, compulsory education, the abolition of slavery, black Americans voting, anti-trust laws, labor rights, worker safety laws, child labor laws, the National Parks, Native Americans voting, ending prohibition, Social Security, the 40 hour work week, the eight-hour work day, paid vacations, the Interstate Highway System, civil rights, desegregation, inter-racial marriage, Medicare, unemployment insurance, workman’s compensation, welfare laws, environmental protection laws, the Endangered Species Act, family leave laws, banking and speculation laws, emergency loans to U.S. auto makers, the Affordable Care Act, and gay rights.
