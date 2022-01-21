David Baird’s New Gems At Folktale

If there’s one cuisine you can find at every turn in this tiny town of ours, it’s Italian. But in San Francisco, that description simply isn’t enough because we don’t just have classic red sauce joints (though we do have those as well, of course), we also have restaurants that serve Northern Italian and Sardinian staples, inventive Cal-Italian creations, and pastry shops, as well as high-end, contemporary Italian destinations. And while our longtime fave Delfina is temporarily closed for interior remodels (though you can still order takeout and delivery from their next-door pizzeria), there are still dozens and dozens of Italian options to choose from, so naturally, we did what we do—found the best across the city and listed them all here.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO