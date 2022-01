A recent study suggests that U.S. investors are warming up to the idea of cryptocurrency. Investors are becoming more bullish on cryptocurrency. In June 2021 a survey showed that 10% of U.S. adults were willing to invest in crypto assets, according to eMarketer. But that figure has more than doubled since then, reaching 24% in December 2021. Interestingly, the same report suggests that U.S. investors are less interested in traditional stocks, as the percentage of U.S. adults willing to invest in equity markets fell from 90% to 76% over the same period.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO