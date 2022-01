Global Head of Security for Personal Systems, HP Inc., heading the security team creating HP Wolf Security endpoint security solutions. As we return to the office, it’s time to take stock of a profound period of change and what lies ahead. The global work-from-home (WFH) experiment largely worked and is evolving into hybrid working. But this comes with new risks to the business and the endpoint. These can be split into three areas: risky device use, friction between IT and users, and the growth of shadow IT.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO