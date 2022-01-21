ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivey's second-half highlights not enough to overcome Indiana

By Brendon Gorham Staff reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFpvB_0drfcQsC00
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey is swarmed by the defense forcing him to pass the ball to a teammate. Ivey scored 21 points, grabbed 2 rebounds and had 1 assist for Purdue on Thursday night. Sara White | Senior Photographer

The streak is over.

In a tough battle to the very end, Indiana managed to outlast every last punch No. 4 Purdue threw, beating the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten) 68-65 and ending its nine-game losing streak to them.

Purdue’s near comeback wouldn’t have been possible if not for a hot second-half start for the Boilers’ offense led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. Two big 3-pointers combined with two free throws gave the Boilermakers the energy they needed to start the half strong and get back into the game.

Ivey finished with 19 second-half points. Whether it was an athletic layup or a pull-up jumper, Ivey kept the Boilers within striking distance to take the lead.

His second half dominance prompted “F you Ivey” chants from Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) attempting to rattle him at the free throw line. Ivey went 5 for 7 from the stripe despite the … from Indiana fans.

The Boilers needed to match Ivey’s offensive production by getting defensive stops — but failed.

While they were able to regain the lead late in the game, an IU 3-pointer on an inbounds play would be the end for them.

The Boilermakers dug themselves into a hole going into halftime after a first half riddled with errors — they turned the ball over nine more times than the Hoosiers in the first half.

“We have an Achilles heel for our team this year,” head coach Matt Painter said. “We get into stretches where we get up 8 to 10 points, then we go away from what we did to get there.”

Senior center Trevion Williams accounted for four of those first-half turnovers. Six others accounted for the rest. The Hoosiers converted those turnovers into 11 points.

From the free-throw line, sophomore center Zach Edey struggled in the first half, hitting one of four from the stripe. Edey still couldn’t find his shot come the second half, ending the game only making two of his seven attempts.

As a team, the Boilers shot 50% from the free throw line, their worst percentage of the season. Painter commented on their missed free throws, saying he didn’t think it was a lack of concentration, not composure.

Quietly, sophomore forward Mason Gillis had an efficient game offensively, making 83% of his shots for 13 points along with seven rebounds. His big defensive boards down the stretch helped give Purdue opportunities to close out the game on top.

Edey grabbed nine rebounds. Despite his struggles at the line, he also made 83% of his shots for 12 points.

Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Northwestern. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

GAME NOTES:

• Indiana ended Purdue's nine-game win streak in the series with a 68-65 decision on Thursday night. It was Indiana's first win over Purdue since Feb. 2016, snapping the longest win streak for Purdue in the series in almost 90 years.

• Purdue is now 0-3 this season when being held under 70 points. The Boilermakers were held under 1.00 points / possession for the first time all season.

• Purdue saw a 31-game win streak snapped when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent (Purdue 46.3 percent; Indiana 42.9 percent).

• Purdue's bench scored just 4 points. It had scored at least 25 points in all the 12 previous games.

• Purdue was outscored at the free throw line, 14-7, the second time all season it has been outscored from the free throw line (Rutgers).

• Purdue's center tandem of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for just 14 points. The duo's previous low was 19 points vs. Iowa.

• Purdue starters went 23-of-45 (.511) from the field. Its bench went just 2-of-9 (.222).

• Trevion Williams passed Vince Edwards for eighth on Purdue's career rebounds list, now with 780.

Jaden Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

