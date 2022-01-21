ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock’s pandemic gains

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc dashed hopes for a quick rebound after forecasting weak first-quarter subscriber growth on Thursday, sending shares sinking nearly 20% and wiping away most of its remaining pandemic-fueled gains from 2020. The world’s largest streaming service projected it would add 2.5 million customers from January...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Phone Arena

Netflix fails to reach its growth forecast, stocks suddenly plummet

Netflix investors haven't been happy with the company and its recently announced 2021 final quarter report. The Verge reports that Netflix has failed to meet its forecast for subscriber count for the last quarter of 2021, and this has caused its stocks to plummet by a staggering 20%. Netflix's report...
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
MySanAntonio

Netflix, Peloton bring pandemic-stock era to shuddering halt

The Covid-19 pandemic isn't over yet, but the boom it helped create for stay-at-home stocks is vanishing. Netflix and Peloton Interactive, two of the highest-profile stars of the lockdown era, both plunged Thursday -- the latest sign that investors have moved on from the so-called pandemic trade. Netflix expects to add a paltry 2.5 million users in the current quarter, well short of estimates. Peloton, meanwhile, is slashing costs to cope with slowing demand for its stationary bikes.
The Independent

Netflix stock plunges as subscriber growth worries deepen

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader.The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management had forecast. Besides releasing its fourth-quarter results Thursday, Netflix also projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers during the first three months of this year, well below analysts' expectations for a gain of 4 million, according to FactSet Research.The disappointing news caused Netflix's stock price...
TechCrunch

Netflix’s dismal results are more evidence that the pandemic trade is over

The reasons for some sectors gaining luster in the eyes of the investing class were manifold, but can be condensed. Companies and sectors that saw demand accelerated by the pandemic saw their share prices similarly improve. And software companies, which showed resilience thanks to customers not being able to operate without paying for their offerings, quickly appreciated, pushing their valuations higher and higher.
