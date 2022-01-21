ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID disrupts aid flight to tsunami-hit Tonga

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) – As aid trickles into the South Pacific nation of Tonga, devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami, an Australian aid flight was forced to return to base due to a positive COVID-19 case onboard, a defence official said on Friday. Tonga is COVID-free and has...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption

People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world. - 'Unprecedented disaster' - Three people were killed when the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano exploded on Saturday, triggering tsunami waves that ripped down homes and caused widespread flooding.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption

Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment. Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the cleanup on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.Vásquez...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Desalination#Water Shortages#First Aid#Bottled Water#Drinking Water#Covid#Reuters#Australian#Pcr#Tongans#Nuku Alofa#Hmnzs Aotearoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga has removed a thick coat of ash from an international runway on Wednesday after days of painstaking effort, clearing the way for desperately needed emergency aid to arrive in the isolated and disaster-stricken nation. UN crisis coordinator Jonathan Veitch told AFP the runway on the Pacific Kingdom’s main island,...
CHINA
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Free Tonga Turns Away Volcano Aid Flight After Positive Case on Board

Since the start the pandemic, Tonga has recorded just one single coronavirus case—and, even though the Pacific nation is now in desperate need of aid after last week’s massive volcano eruption and tsunami, it’s not ready to risk letting the virus in. An aid flight from Australia was turned away Thursday after someone on board recorded a positive COVID-19 test during the journey. Tonga is COVID-free and its strict border control means that delivery of aid has to be contactless, which complicates the international mission to supply the nation with water, food, and medicine. However, after the Australian flight was turned away Thursday, a New Zealand navy ship carrying 250,000 liters of water arrived Friday. Six days ago, the South Pacific archipelago was rocked by a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami that spoiled most of its water sources.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Concerns mounting over tsunami-hit Tonga as countries pledge aid

SUVA (Jan 17): The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga has lately sent tsunami sweeping across the shore of the South Pacific island country, and multiple countries nearby have reported rising water levels or issued tsunami warnings. The eruption and its ensuing tsunami are believed to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New...
U.K.
Shore News Network

Australia, New Zealand step up efforts to aid tsunami-hit Tonga

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand dispatched surveillance flights on Monday to assess the damage in Tonga, isolated from the rest of the world due to the eruption of an underwater volcano that triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to...
AUSTRALIA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy