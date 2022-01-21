Phinisee's career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65

MADISON – After his basketball team concluded its final practice before hosting 13th-ranked Michigan State, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was asked what injured starter Tyler Wahl had given the team this season.
“Man, what hasn’t he given us,” Gard responded.
Everything.
...
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
There's a common misconception among fans that the heated Indiana-Purdue rivalry doesn't mean anything to the out-of-state players on the Hoosiers' roster. They couldn't be more wrong. Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson, a Woodbridge, Va., native, knows all about what this means, and he even knew it before he got...
THREE KEYS TO THE GAME (will be updated) 1. Big Shot Rob. Rob Phinisee had a career high 20 points including the game-winner. 2. Overcoming Jackson-Davis fouls. Trayce Jackson-Davis only played 11 minutes but Indiana was able to win with a strong bench effort. 3. Slowing Purdue from three. The...
No one needs to tell Indiana coach Mike Woodson about the in-state rivalry between Indiana and Purdue. As a former Hoosier player, Woodson didn't just play in the rivalry, his senior season in 1979-80 saw him play Purdue three times, twice in the regular season, while the Boilermakers ended Woodson's college career with a Purdue win in the Sweet 16.
AMES — The season has been full of surprises for Iowa State, but Saturday produced a new one.
An unexpected loss.
The 14th-ranked Cyclones had perhaps their poorest game of the season in a 59-44 upset loss to TCU at Hilton Coliseum.
...
Indiana basketball earned its signature win of the season thus far Thursday night at home against No. 4 Purdue, defeating the Boilermakers 68-65. Rob Phinisee led the way with 20 points off the bench, including the game-winning three-pointer with 11 seconds to go to give the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3) a 66-65 lead. Trayce Jackson-Davis would hit two free throws to ice it in the end, while Xavier Johnson netted 18 points in the victory.
