Phinisee's career game leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65

Indiana basketball earned its signature win of the season thus far Thursday night at home against No. 4 Purdue, defeating the Boilermakers 68-65. Rob Phinisee led the way with 20 points off the bench, including the game-winning three-pointer with 11 seconds to go to give the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3) a 66-65 lead. Trayce Jackson-Davis would hit two free throws to ice it in the end, while Xavier Johnson netted 18 points in the victory.

