ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list – letter

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has asked offshore bondholders...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
CHINA
Robb Report

In China, Spending on Luxury Goods Increased by $20 Billion Last Year

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on but that hasn’t slowed the Chinese luxury market at all. Last year saw the country’s personal luxury market grow by a whopping 36 percent, according to a new report from Bain & Company (h/t Barrons). Thanks to this boom in spending, China’s share of the world’s luxury market is now bigger than it was before the pandemic started. The consultancy firm’s latest report estimates that Chinese consumers spent 471 million yuan (the equivalent of $74.3 billion) on personal luxury items last year. Not only is that a marked increase over what was spent in 2020...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY
AFP

No more politics for Hong Kong barristers, says new Bar chief

The newly elected leader of Hong Kong barristers said Thursday that his profession should avoid politics and build closer ties to mainland China, as concerns grow about rule of law in the financial hub. The professional body should seize opportunities to develop business in mainland China and mend ties with stakeholders, Dawes said, without giving specific proposals.
POLITICS
Washington Post

What’s Next for China Evergrande, Crushed by Debt

One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming in 2022, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat, after China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, was formally declared to be in default. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles. Meanwhile, Evergrande is under pressure to deliver thousands of pre-sold housing projects -- and to pay its workers -- to avoid sparking social unrest.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China Evergrande moves headquarters from Shenzhen to Guangzhou -report

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Cash-strapped property firm China Evergrande Group has left what has been its headquarters in the city of Shenzhen and relocated to nearby Guangzhou, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. On Monday afternoon, the company’s logo had been...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy