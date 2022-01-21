ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Welcomes Three New Detectives

By Charlie Dwyer
 1 day ago
MAYS LANDING -Three new county detectives were sworn in at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday by Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.“Yesterday, I was grateful to conduct the swearing-in of three new ACPO detectives. This newest addition to...

