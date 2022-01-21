Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Welcomes Three New Detectives

MOBILE, AL – A Monroeville, Alabama woman was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery. According to court documents, Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, providing contraband to a federal prisoner, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The charges stem from Snowden’s abuse of her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention Center (“ECDC”) in Brewton, Alabama. In that role, Snowden smuggled prohibited items into the jail and did other corrupt things on behalf of a federal detainee housed there. In exchange, Snowden accepted cash payments from the detainee totaling more than $5,000.

MONROEVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO