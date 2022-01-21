Fort Walton man wanted for 2021 shooting murder

Sussex County, DE- Delaware State Police arrested two Sussex County men for the robbery of a Selbyville convenience store. On January 21, 2022, Delaware State Police concluded a several-week robbery investigation with a search warrant executed at a residence in the 36000 block of Blackstone Drive, Ocean View. On December 26, 2021, troopers responded to Shore Stop located at Lighthouse Road and Zion Church Road, Selbyville, for a robbery. The investigation determined the male suspect exits the passenger side of a vehicle before entering the business and robbing the clerk at gunpoint. The male flees Shore Stop with an undisclosed amount of money and is seen re-entering the vehicle he exited. The clerk was not injured during the incident.

SELBYVILLE, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO