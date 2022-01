JD is joined by Marisa Ingemi of the Seattle Times to discuss the San Jose Sharks’ newest rival, the Seattle Kraken. We talk about how the goaltending has been a big issue with the Kraken and if Philipp Grubauer is starting to turn a corner, their lack of offense (9:00), and how the power play has started to find its way (12:00). We then look at hockey in Seattle (16:00) and the Kraken’s newest signing, Davy Jones (22:00).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO