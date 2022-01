We have just picked up the Shadow Man: Remastered achievement list and a release date for the Xbox version of the remaster. Shadow Man: Remastered launches for Xbox One on January 13th, according to its Xbox Store page, and includes a bunch of new features. Nightdive Studios, who is responsible for the remaster, has implemented a variety of gameplay improvements, including improved controls, auto-targeting, and improved AI, as well as 4K/60fps support. HD textures have also been added throughout, and there are new weapons, enemies, and three new levels (that were cut from the original game) to contend with.

