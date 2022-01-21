ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make A Difference: Foster A Shelter Pet

By Kerry Feilmeier Heartland Humane Society
Yankton Daily Press
If one of your personal goals was to be more community mindful in 2022 and you love pets, signing up to foster even one animal for Heartland Humane Society makes a huge difference for our local animal shelter. Foster care is a temporary arrangement in which Heartland Humane Society...

