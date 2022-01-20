ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Episode 72

Financial Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlines include UK politics & policy, Ukraine conflict, Meta Platforms, European...

www.ft.com

Reuters

S.African assets fall on Ukraine crisis, Fed meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks weakened on Monday on concerns about a potential conflict over Ukraine and ahead of central bank meetings this week that could influence the trajectory of domestic and international interest rates. At 1553 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2800 against the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canadian diplomats, families staying in Ukraine for time being - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian diplomats and their families are staying in Ukraine for the time being but Ottawa is constantly reviewing their safety, which is of paramount importance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated on Monday. Trudeau side-stepped questions about whether he would order an evacuation and also did...
WORLD
#Meta Platforms#European Central Bank#Andreessen Horowitz Llc
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Safest Country

Scandinavian nations, especially Norway, often dominate “best countries” lists. Most recently, Norway was named in the United Nations’ latest Human Development Index as the top nation based on quality of life. The World Health Organization named it the best country to raise children. The Swiss-based international investment company RobecoSAM named it the world’s most sustainable […]
POLITICS
Financial Times

Davos cancellation highlights Covid’s power to divide

The opening of Davos 2022 was meant to signal a return to normalcy. Instead, the cancellation of the World Economic Forum’s annual in-person jamboree has sent the opposite message. Two years after its onset, the global coronavirus pandemic is still dominating world affairs. However, an important divergence over how...
WORLD
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Financial Times

Microsoft and Activision’s shared virtual universe

AT&T and Verizon limit 5G service near US airports after airlines’ outcry. The car industry has turned on France’s plan to force manufacturers to attach the equivalent of a public health warning to their advertising, and US telecoms companies will delay their rollout of 5G services near airports. Plus, the FT’s Chris Nuttall, explains why Microsoft’s $75bn deal for Activision Blizzard makes sense.
TECHNOLOGY
Financial Times

US Treasuries sell off as markets price in four Fed rate rises this year

A Treasury sell-off reignited on Tuesday as investors cranked up their bets on monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve, with markets for the first time pricing in four interest rate increases from the US central bank this year. Treasury yields jumped to a two-year high as traders returned from the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP to meet police to discuss No 10 ‘blackmail’ claims

The senior Tory backbencher who accused No 10 of trying to “blackmail” MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson is to meet police to discuss his allegations.William Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons early next week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation.The disclosure came after Downing Street said it would not be mounting its own inquiry into the claims, despite calls to do so by both Conservative and opposition MPs.A No 10 spokesman said it would only open an inquiry if it was presented with evidence to back up Mr...
POLITICS
Financial Times

China applies brakes to Africa lending

Meta’s patent applications indicate how the company intends to cash in on the virtual world it’s developing. UK inflation is expected to rise to a 30-year high when December’s data are released this week, Meta patent applications indicate how the Silicon Valley group intends to cash in on its virtual world with hyper-targeted advertising and sponsored content, Chinese lenders have grown more cautious about lending to African nations as some have reached the limit of their borrowing capacity and the prospect of defaults loom, and the Scottish government has awarded 25 gigawatts of offshore wind project development rights.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Companies urged to honour racial justice pledges

Work by US companies towards fulfilling their racial equity pledges may have stalled, research shows. In May 2020, a video of George Floyd, who was black, suffocating under the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis ignited a national reckoning with America’s history of racism. The ensuing mass protests led corporate leaders from Apple’s Tim Cook to David Solomon of Goldman Sachs to address racism publicly, for the first time. Hundreds of wealthy individuals and companies pledged to donate huge sums to the cause, in the hope of correcting systemic injustices.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

The hole Boris Johnson digs for himself gets bigger

The latest twists and turns in the ‘partygate’ drama this week as Conservative MPs threatened a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The latest twists and turns in the ‘partygate’ drama this week as Conservative MPs threatened a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We explore the progress of Sue Gray’s inquiry into the partygate row, how Johnson will respond and whether he can survive.
POLITICS
Financial Times

Big Tech braces for a year of regulatory pressure

Get the latest news and comment on the most pressing issues in the technology sector with our #techFT bulletin. Delivered every weekday. What goes up must come down. And, if the truism holds, then 2022 will be a tipping point for Big Tech. The world’s largest platform technology companies —...
BUSINESS

