Episode 71

Financial Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadlines include Ukraine conflict, Evergrande Real Estate Group, Apollo Global Management LLC, US...

fox5dc.com

The Paolini Perspective: Episode 182

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah chat new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's order to end the mask mandate and the immediate responses from school districts in the area. Plus, vaccine mandates that are going to take effect in Montgomery County and DC. Thoughts on President Biden's sinking approval...
#Andreessen Horowitz Llc
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn (£18.5bn), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn (£14bn) drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn (£12.5bn), and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn (£7.6bn) worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers...
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
Financial Times

Moscow’s ‘Fortress Russia’ strategy

US banks are happy about higher interest rates but warned of more spending on pay and tech. A US Senate committee will begin debating a pair of bills designed to reshape technology regulation, and US banks are gearing up for interest rate rises planned by the Federal Reserve this year. Plus, the FT’s Moscow bureau chief, Max Seddon, explains how Russia has built up its economy to protect itself from sanctions.
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
Financial Times

Davos cancellation highlights Covid’s power to divide

The opening of Davos 2022 was meant to signal a return to normalcy. Instead, the cancellation of the World Economic Forum’s annual in-person jamboree has sent the opposite message. Two years after its onset, the global coronavirus pandemic is still dominating world affairs. However, an important divergence over how...
Financial Times

China applies brakes to Africa lending

Meta’s patent applications indicate how the company intends to cash in on the virtual world it’s developing. UK inflation is expected to rise to a 30-year high when December’s data are released this week, Meta patent applications indicate how the Silicon Valley group intends to cash in on its virtual world with hyper-targeted advertising and sponsored content, Chinese lenders have grown more cautious about lending to African nations as some have reached the limit of their borrowing capacity and the prospect of defaults loom, and the Scottish government has awarded 25 gigawatts of offshore wind project development rights.
Financial Times

Biden’s year of living dangerously

In politics, as in life, there is rarely such a thing as a single moment of truth. Cumulatively decisive series of events are the prosaic norm. Even so, the US’s 2022 midterm congressional elections are likely to come close to being an exception. If, as polls indicate, Democrats lose...
Financial Times

Companies urged to honour racial justice pledges

Work by US companies towards fulfilling their racial equity pledges may have stalled, research shows. In May 2020, a video of George Floyd, who was black, suffocating under the knee of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis ignited a national reckoning with America’s history of racism. The ensuing mass protests led corporate leaders from Apple’s Tim Cook to David Solomon of Goldman Sachs to address racism publicly, for the first time. Hundreds of wealthy individuals and companies pledged to donate huge sums to the cause, in the hope of correcting systemic injustices.
Financial Times

Big Tech braces for a year of regulatory pressure

Get the latest news and comment on the most pressing issues in the technology sector with our #techFT bulletin. Delivered every weekday. What goes up must come down. And, if the truism holds, then 2022 will be a tipping point for Big Tech. The world’s largest platform technology companies —...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TikTok, Boom.’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

As noted in a voiceover near the start of TikTok, Boom., there are so many through lines to be explored here: “It’s a cybersecurity story. It’s an algorithm story. It’s a bias story. It’s a geopolitical story.” Shalini Kantayya’s documentary tries, to varying degrees, to explore seemingly all of them. And if it’s perhaps too broad to serve as the definitive last word on the buzzy social media platform, it does at least make for a thoughtful conversation starter. TikTok, Boom. is loosely structured around three prominent TikTok personalities: Feroza Aziz, an Afghan-American teen censored by the platform for speaking out...
Financial Times

Financial Times

How widespread is Covid in animals and what are the risks to humans?. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
Financial Times

What would a Ukraine conflict look like?

Diplomacy has so far failed to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and many fear that war is imminent. Gideon discusses the remaining diplomatic possibilities and, if they fail, what a war might look like, with Samuel Charap, a political scientist at the Rand Corporation think-tank in Washington. Clips: Sky News,...
Reuters

U.S. puts 8,500 troops on alert to deploy amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Monday put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed, potentially on very short notice, in the latest effort to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine. Although...
Variety

Sundance Unveils Mystery Film: ‘Navalny’ Doc About Russian Poisoning Scandal

Sundance Film Festival has revealed a mystery movie on its 2022 lineup. “Navalny,” a fly-on-the-wall documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been a late addition to the festival’s agenda. The film will debut on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. MT. This year’s Sundance Film Festival is currently taking place virtually, a concession due to the omicron variant of COVID-19, and ends on Jan. 30. In an usual move, Sundance had a TBA listed for the 10th and final selection in the U.S. documentary competition before Monday’s announcement that “Navalny” would fill the slot. The film’s premiere coincides with rising tensions...
