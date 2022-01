As organizations collect more data and harness additional in-house and cloud tools, trusted information about customers, suppliers, partners, and other entities becomes increasingly fragmented. Without a unified view of core business entities, analytics suffers. If our customer data is in silos, we cannot quantify customer lifetime value, new customers added per quarter, average repeat order per customer, and other critical customer engagement metrics. This leads to a poor understanding of our business and our customers, which affects the brand value. Customers expect us to provide personalized offers and recommendations to them, but if our base data is not integrated, we can not delight our customers and discover opportunities to cross-sell and upsell.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO