Hungarian President Janos Ader was in Ghana for a three-day working visit. He was accompanied by his wife and other senior members of his administration. Together with his delegation, they visited the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, where the remains of the late Ghanaian leader and that of his wife Fathia, are interred. The mausoleum also houses the works and framed photographs of the working life of Dr Nkrumah, including meetings with other world leaders.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO