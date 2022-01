Sean Dyche has urged his offensive players to step up in the fight against relegation but is sure Burnley have more goals in them than they have shown so far this season.With Maxwel Cornet still away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Chris Wood settling in at Newcastle Burnley will head to Arsenal on Sunday with a squad that has scored just six Premier League goals between them so far.Overall, Burnley have scored 16 league goals in 17 games – only Norwich, with 13 in 22, have fewer.That, along with the considerable number of games Burnley have in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO