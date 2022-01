Litecoin price analysis is bullish. Support for LTC/USD is present at $144.8. Resistance is present at $151.7. The Litecoin price analysis is bullish as it is showing encouraging signs for the cryptocurrency, as bulls have been able to break past the resistance of $145.9. The price levels are rising slowly, and they are expected to cross the $150 psychological mark as the price has already reached $148.4. If the bullish momentum intensifies in the next 24-hours, then the resistance at $151.7 can be surpassed as well. However, this resistance is still far above the current price level.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO