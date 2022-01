The deadly crush outside a stadium at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon was caused by an access gate being closed for “inexplicable reasons”, according to the president of the Confederation of African Football.Patrice Motsepe has called for an immediate investigation into the disaster which saw a number of people killed and reportedly as many as 40 injured ahead of Cameroon’s last-16 tie with Comoros on Monday night.Reports say fans were involved in a crush as they attempted to make their way into the 60,000-capacity Paul Biya Stadium in Olembe outside the Cameroon capital of Yaounde.Motsepe pointed to an...

