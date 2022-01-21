ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Experts discuss what’s next for inflation

By UC Irvine
universityofcalifornia.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 12, the consumer price index — a measurement of changes in the cost of goods and services published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — revealed a jump of 7 percent in December 2021 compared to a year earlier. That’s the largest one-year increase since June...

www.universityofcalifornia.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Berkeley, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
Forbes

What Comes Next After Decelerating Growth And Persistent Inflation?

Last week reinforced one thing most people already knew, and one thing added a new wrinkle in the economic growth story. The inflation story is well worn by now, but the December CPI release added evidence that some portion of the increased pricing pressures is likely to be more persistent. The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s measure of sticky inflation has risen to 3.7%. Underlying price data from rents and wages point to inflation settling in above pre-Covid level even once supply chain disruptions are in the rearview mirror. The pick-up in Covid cases, which is now spreading to Asia, should temporarily add to pricing pressures.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Economy expert on what’s coming next & how to PREVENT a collapse

Carol Roth, a former investment banker and author of ‘The War On Small Business,’ tells Glenn the current driver of today’s skyrocketing inflation is monetary and fiscal policies from the last two years. Those in the power seat are treating the economy as if it has an on/off switch, and they failed to prepare for massive disruptions to the labor force and supply chain systems from the COVID pandemic, she says. And, to make matters worse, the Federal Reserve printed and pumped trillions of dollars into our economy. So, what’s next? Roth predicts how inflation will continue to affect Americans, and she urges listeners to do the OPPOSITE of what far-left politicians hope you’ll do: ‘You need to take that playbook and FLIP it on its head — whatever they don’t want you to do, you need to do it…’
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

What's really going on with inflation? Economists weigh in

Prices for goods and services increased 7% in the last year, the highest inflation rate in nearly four decades, according to numbers released Wednesday by the U.S. Labor Department. In Los Angeles, consumer prices are up 6.6% from a year ago and up 0.4% in the last month, driven primarily...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Real Economy#Consumer Price Index#Uc Irvine#General Motors
nbc15.com

Experts weigh in on the continued rise of inflation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported a 7% spike in December from a year earlier in inflation, marking the fastest rise in 39 years. The report noted that the rising costs extend to a range of market areas, from used cars, homes and rent, to electricity, food, and gas. Everything the average consumer purchases is leaping in price thanks to inflation.
MADISON, WI
wflx.com

What’s the biggest cause of inflation? It’s complicated.

The rising costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities continue to put financial pressures on American households. Inflation numbers are at record levels over the last year, jumping 7 percent in the last year. That figure is the highest it's been in 40 years, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
marketplace.org

What’s behind the housing inflation disconnect?

When Tess Hill stands in the middle of her junior one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan and stretches out her arms, she can touch opposite walls. The “bedroom” is really more of a nook. “It’s what I would call a micro-apartment,” she said. Still, it’s in the very...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
finance-commerce.com

What’s next for the deal boom?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When your job involves pulling off seemingly impossible transactions in mergers and acquisitions, persistent optimism is a necessary quality. But the always sunny outlook of deal makers seemed especially warranted last year.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy