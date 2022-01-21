Watch now: Haley Huard hits a 3-point shot for the Lady Griz

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
MADISON – After his basketball team concluded its final practice before hosting 13th-ranked Michigan State, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was asked what injured starter Tyler Wahl had given the team this season.
“Man, what hasn’t he given us,” Gard responded.
Everything.
...
Former Duke Blue Devil and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen caught some heat for a flagrant-two foul which led to his ejection. Allen went headhunting for Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, and was ejected as a result. It wasn’t all that tough of a decision for the officials as they gathered to review the play near the monitor.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Rust? Don’t think so -- the Montana Lady Griz, who were playing only in their third game since the start of January, jumped all over Portland St. early en route to a 93-57 win Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. It was freshman Haley Huard who got...
LeBron James offered a generous birthday gift to his mother Gloria a few weeks before her 54th birthday on Feb. 4. The generous gift offers a window into the tight bond between the younger James and his mother, which began under much more modest circumstances. The elder gave birth to...
The University of Montana women’s basketball team returned from a 10-day holiday hiatus to a new year of mixed results losing two games in a row before taking down a shaky Eastern Washington team by nearly 20 points. Just when it seemed like the Lady Griz had some momentum, a road match against Southern Utah on Jan. 13 was postponed due to COVID-related issues with the SUU team.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – In a rare Thursday night Mid-American Conference contest, the Akron Zips defeated Bowling Green 91-66 at the Stroh Center behind a career-high 33 point-performance from junior guard Bryan Trimble, Jr. (Kansas City, Mo.), who drained a career-best 10 3-pointers. The Falcons (9-8, 2-5 MAC) opened...
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them. • No. 3 Great Falls 48, No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin 46: Garrett Stone led with 11 points and the Bison rallied in the fourth quarter in a battle of ranked teams. Garrett Nelson and Reed Harris scored 10 each for Great Falls. Eli Hunter scored 17 points and Rylan Schlepp eight to lead Gallatin.
WORDEN — Perhaps most rewarding for Guy Melby throughout his 36 years as the wrestling coach at Sidney has been to watch lambs turn into lions. They start them young in the wrestling room in Sidney. Sometimes as young as 4 years old. As time goes on those tots grow up and win state championships and further cement the Eagles’ place as one of the state’s most prolific programs.
