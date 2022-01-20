Read full article on original website
Paolo Martorano Bespoke to Begin Offering Made-to-measure
Even during the darkest days of the pandemic, custom tailor Paolo Martorano’s customers continued to dress — and place orders for bespoke suits. He also bucked the norm by attracting a large number of customers who were not only bored during lockdown and wanted new clothes, but were unable to work with their Savile Row tailors who couldn’t come to the U.S. due to travel restrictions.
Old Navy Creates First Fifteen Percent Pledge Collaborative Products
Old Navy and the Fifteen Percent Pledge have teamed on an initiative to ramp up diversity through creatives emerging in the retail industry on the national level. In partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Old Navy is building upon its Project WE series, an assortment of graphic T-shirts dreamed up by diverse artists — to further inclusivity and racial equity for creatives. The first two editions of the Project WE x Fifteen Percent Pledge collection will launch Monday online and in stores.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityA Look Back at Norman NorellA Look...
AYR to Launch Menswear in September
After eight years focused on selling classic womenswear, AYR is taking the plunge into men’s for fall. It has brought Brice Pattison, a veteran men’s designer who has worked for J. Crew, Todd Snyder and the Black Tux, on board as creative director. Pattison, who is married to AYR cofounder Maggie Winter, has created a 60-piece collection of key men’s pieces — everything from jeans and graphic T-shirts to overcoats — that tick all the boxes for the modern man’s life.
United Imaging shares soar 75% in Shanghai debut, China's 3rd-biggest IPO in 2022
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - United Imaging Healthcare Co’s shares surged as much as 75% in their Shanghai debut on Monday following the Chinese firm’s $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO), the biggest on China’s tech-focused STAR Market so far this year.
