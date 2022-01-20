Old Navy and the Fifteen Percent Pledge have teamed on an initiative to ramp up diversity through creatives emerging in the retail industry on the national level. In partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Old Navy is building upon its Project WE series, an assortment of graphic T-shirts dreamed up by diverse artists — to further inclusivity and racial equity for creatives. The first two editions of the Project WE x Fifteen Percent Pledge collection will launch Monday online and in stores.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityA Look Back at Norman NorellA Look...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 52 MINUTES AGO