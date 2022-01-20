ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Hot (dog) yoga

By Editors’ Picks
bethesdamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot diggity dog-a! Get ready to work up a sweat under Bark Social's new heated and...

bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is: Yoga

Yoga is a ten-year-old, 17-pound, lemon color beagle mix ISO her forever home. She is a quiet, laid-back senior girl that has done well with the other dogs and cats in her foster home. Yoga walks well on a leash and enjoys going for a stroll, then curling up on a soft bed for a nap. Like most […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is: Yoga appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PETS
Laurel Outlook

Keeping it Local: Namaste Studio expands classes to include hot yoga

When Jessica Moore got the suggestion from her sister to take a yoga class, her first thought was “That’s not for me.”. Moore said she was the person who skipped gym class, who faked she was sick the day she had to run a mile. She didn’t like to work up a sweat, and she didn’t like to exercise. But Moore eventually gave in and took that first yoga class back in 2010. She hated it, but then she went to two more classes because her sister was paying for them.
LAUREL, MT
The News-Messenger

Pet of the Week: Meet Jake

Handsome long-haired Jake is newly available at the Humane Society of Ottawa County. This Dachshund may be technically a senior at 13 but rest assured, Jake has plenty of life to live and love to give. Jake's owner had to move to assisted living recently and this sweet guy misses his home. He loves laps, kisses and car rides. See Jake's details and application at HumaneSocietyOfOttawaCounty.org. The Humane Society can be reached at 419-734-5191. This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Pet of the Week: Meet Jake
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Yoga Class#Bark Social#Flow Yoga Center
24/7 Wall St.

18 of the ‘Ugliest Dogs’ of All Time

People love dogs for a variety of reasons: They’re loyal, playful, and usually very cute. But not always. Sometimes, man’s best friend isn’t the best-looking animal. There are many breeds of dogs that lack the fluffy fur and adorable faces that many of the more popular dog breeds have. While these odd-looking dogs may have […]
PETALUMA, CA
Gear Patrol

These Dog Jackets Will Keep Your Pup Warm (and Stylish) This Winter

In a lot of the country, it's very cold outside right now. Odds are that it will be very cold for another two months (at least), regardless of what Punxsutawney Phil says in a couple of weeks. You've probably got the right outerwear to stay warm on the coldest days, but what about your dog? Sure, they have fur, and, yes, some of them have a lot of it. But if you haven't yet, now is the time to get a dog jacket to make sure they stay as cozy as you are when you go out for a walk, head to the campsite or just hang out in the dog park.
PETS
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

Our family-of-seven is forced to sleep in our car after disgusting video showed FOUR rats crawling all over our kitchen

A HEARTBROKEN family-of-seven are being forced to sleep in their car as their home is riddled with rats but the council "doesn't believe them". Kay Kennerson-Neal, from Donisthorpe, Leicestershire, has been couch-surfing with her husband and five children for over a month after noticing their flat was overrun by rats, which was making their kids extremely sick.
HOMELESS
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remember This Old Hot Dog Place In Cheektowaga?

One of my favorite past-times is going through Google and looking up old stores and restaurants in Western New York. Some of the places you might not even remember until someone mentions the name or describes the place in detail, then you go "ohhhhh." I have a lot of those and I'm sure you do as well.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
987thebull.com

Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Line Of Hot Dogs

Six years after saying he “ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog” again, Snoop Dogg is launching his own brand of frankfurters called “Snoop Doggs.”. Paperwork was filed at the federal trademark office to register the term “Snoop Doggs,” saying he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy