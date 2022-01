Rising is the universal act of resilience. By Chardonnay Beaver | Influential Speaker, Storyteller, and Creator of WOWbyChar. Merriam Webster defines “rising” as the act of going upward, to become higher. I believe 2022 is a year that will require us to rise… again. The start of a new year can be exciting for many and scary for others. One tends to experience the unexpected and, after 2020, try not to anticipate the unknown. In fact, when considering these past two years some might count more losses than blessings.

10 DAYS AGO