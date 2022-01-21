ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Man accused of killing mother with sword released from hospital, sent to jail

By associatedpress
 1 day ago
A man accused of using a ninja-style sword to kill his mother and wound two other relatives was transferred to the county jail following his release from a hospital.

Damien Washam, 23, sat in a wheelchair as he was taken into the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being sent to the county jail, WALA-TV reported.

Washam was charged with murder in the killing of his mother, Helen Washam, at their home on Sunday and attempted murder in the wounding of a disabled uncle and younger brother, authorities said. He was injured after attempting to flee deputies and having a stun gun used on him, investigators said.

Investigators still don’t have a motive for the attack after speaking with Washam, said Capt. Paul Burch of the sheriff’s department.

“There are a lot of questions still unanswered,” said Burch. “I’ve only seen this a couple of times. He had absolutely no remorse whatsoever and that’s probably the most shocking part of it.”

Court records don’t include the name of any attorney representing the man, who did not respond to questions from a report as he was transferred.

Alabama Now

Teen missing in Arizona since March 2020 found in South Alabama

A teenager who had been listed as a missing person in Arizona since March of 2020 was located in Andalusia on Tuesday and is being returned to her home state. Chief Paul Hudson said the Andalusia Police Department received a tip earlier the day that the teen, who was using an assumed name, had been living in Andalusia for several months. APD investigators and B Shift Patrol started investigating the information. They were able to obtain sufficient information to execute a search warrant at a residence where the teen was believed to be staying and proved the tip to be true.
ANDALUSIA, AL
