Very cold overnight – could see the coldest air of the season

By Doppler Dave Speelman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you will be leaving the house around 6 or 7 AM brace yourselves, it will...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Lows In The Upper Teens, Possible Snow Showers Over The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible. Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°. SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtoc.com

Get ready for the coldest night of the season!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for the coldest night of winter so far across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry! Temperatures dip back into the 30s this evening with wind chills already in the 20s by the second half of the evening. Needless to say, dress warm if you have Saturday evening plans!
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold End To The Workweek, With A Winter Weather Advisory In Place For The Lower Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a cold end to the workweek in central Maryland, and even a slight wind made it feel much colder than the thermometer reading. Temperatures didn’t make it out of the 20s all day, and it felt like the single digits as we woke up this morning. The cold continues, and some folks on the Eastern Shore will deal with accumulating snow on Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the single digits once again — however, we did not issue a WJZ Alert Day for Saturday, simply because kids will not be waiting at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWT

Mild evening, cold blast overnight

Businesses in the Omaha metro and across the country have been understaffed for weeks with employee absences tripling because of omicron. In a typically January, M.U.D. crews will be called out to repair 60 broken water mains in the Omaha metro. Omaha Police investigate store robbery. Updated: 2 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WJCL

Coldest temperatures of the season arrive by Sunday morning

The coldest temperatures so far this winter season are in the forecast to start Sunday. Lows will dip to the mid to upper 20s inland, and right at freezing along the coast. The frosty start will give way to sunshine and highs in the 50s on Sunday. The latest videocast...
