The Resurgence of the Hawks Bench

Less than 10 games separate the top 12 teams in the East. Which team is best positioned to climb the standings?. Steve Aschburner: Maybe I’m just analyzing according to laundry at this point, but the Boston Celtics thrashing around at .500 or worse for much of this season has surprised me. Having two tremendous wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown somehow has turned into the my turn-your turn dead end of the unsatisfying Paul Pierce-Antoine Walker days. I get that point guard has been an issue and Al Horford is well past his prime, but Marcus Smart is tough, Robert Williams III is delivering in the middle and I simply assumed Brad Stevens taking his coaching chops upstairs meant he would replace or surpass them with his choice of sideline successor (Ime Udoka). I get it, they’re vertically challenged defensively, but I cannot believe this mediocrity is going to persist through the second half. Even a minor hot streak could jump them three or four spots in the conference standings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO