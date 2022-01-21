Raiders Overwhelm Bulldogs In Blowout Road Win

In a highly anticipated rematch from earlier this month, one in which Hanceville won 66-60 on the road, the Raiders took over early and put this one away before it ever began to force at least a two-way tie in 4A Area 11.

In a game that started slow, senior Tanner Malin scored 6 in the first quarter for the Raiders; however, he also picked up two fouls, sending him to the bench for the rest of the half. The first quarter came to an end 9-2 with Good Hope on top, and Hanceville’s only points came on the night’s first bucket by Brayden Harris.

Good Hope’s junior Noah Barnette, who has been battling back from an injury, came out in the second quarter and scored 6 straight points, and 8 in the quarter. Listen, this isn’t a writer who gives out tons of nicknames, but Barnette couldn’t be more fitting of the nickname, “Mr. Fundamental.” While he may lack the “Big” that NBA great Tim Duncan had, Barnette’s footwork is equivalent. While he may look like a guard, you’ll often find No. 10 down on the block, going up and under, scooping and scoring. That’s exactly what he did for much of the night tonight, putting on a post moves clinic for someone you’d most certainly call an undersized post.

Barnette wasn’t the only one feeling it tonight. Sophomore Kmal Bell had himself a night as well. With Malin on the bench, the entire second quarter Bell took over, scoring 10 points in the period. Barnette and Bell and stingy 2-3 defense blow open the game, which had Good Hope on top 34-14 at the half. Harris dropped in two 3’s in the second quarter but was the lone Bulldog with more than one basket in the half.

Bell continued his hot hand in the 3rd quarter scoring 8 more points. Bell finished with 18 on the with four made 3’s. Malin picked up where he left off as well, dropping in another 7 in the quarter, giving him 13 on the evening. Despite Harris’ 9 points in the quarter, the Raiders were able to extend their twenty-point halftime lead to twenty-four, with the last three coming from Malin’s NBA three at the buzzer as the Hanceville student section yelled, “Overrated.”

Barnette went back to work in the fourth with the game well in hand but put the final exclamation mark on it with a 4th quarter dunk that sent the Raider fan-base in a frenzy. Barnette finished with 14 points, which was a big part of Good Hope’s 75-39 win. Hanceville’s Harris finished with 17, while Zach Campbell scored 9 (7 in the 4th).

With the win, Good Hope has officially forced a tie for the No. 1 seed, and it’s still to be determined if that will be a two or three-way tie. Hanceville went into the week needing to win 2 of their next 3 area games to clinch the No. 1 seed, and now after losing two straight, they will have to win at Curry to have their share of first. Good Hope head coach Drew Adams had this to say on the destiny awaiting with the coin flip, “Look, I’m 0-3 in coin flips, so I’m just thinking I have to be due, but I’m extremely proud of these guys for focusing on what they can control and coming out with the fire they did tonight.”

Good Hope will host Cold Springs, and Hanceville will host Holly Pond tomorrow night before turning their sights to the County Tournament.

Lady Raiders continued dominance with 33 point win over Hanceville.

Good Hope jumped to a quick 15-7 lead behind the Tetro twins 11 point quarter, and then extended that to a 37-14 halftime lead after Ivey Mattox’s 8 point second quarter. The Lady Raiders continued dominating with four players in double digits and all ten on the roster contributing to the box score.

Heather Tetro finished with a game-high 14 points, while Bailey Tetro finished with 10. Junior Rudi Derrick finished with 12, and Mattox with 10. Good Hope improved to 21-3 on the night and will host Cold Springs tomorrow night, before a big test Monday when Marion County (15-3) comes to town for a 1:30 game.

Twitty scored 8 for the Lady Bulldogs, while McAnnally scored 7. Hanceville dropped to 4-13 on the season and host Holly Pond tomorrow night before the start of the County Tournament.