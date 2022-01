Diego Simeone isn’t giving up on Atlético Madrid’s season just yet, even as the team’s performances continue to worsen following consecutive cup disappointments. “I feel very good, with great enthusiasm — the same as I had the first day (I arrived as coach). I only think about positive things,” Simeone told the media Friday as Atlético prepare to face Valencia. “Everyone sees what they want to see, (but) I try to look at the dynamics from the latest league games, which are not bad. We beat Rayo and drew at Villarreal’s stadium. Hopefully, we can continue with that positive dynamic. Everything that has happened (already this season) cannot be fixed.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO