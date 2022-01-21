Local Animal Shelters Get Thousands In Donations From #BettyWhiteChallenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.

ANIMALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO