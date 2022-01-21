ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Local Animal Shelters Get Thousands In Donations From #BettyWhiteChallenge

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #BettyWhite Challenge called on people to donate $5 to local animal...

kfbk.iheart.com

NBC Connecticut

Local Animal Shelters Receive Donations on What Would've Been Betty White's 100th Birthday

Celebrating Betty White by giving back. Donations poured in to animal shelters and rescues as they honored the late actress who would have turned 100 on Monday. On a cold night last January, an abandoned pit bull mix was found frostbitten and with a slew of other health conditions. But with time and a new name, Lincoln recovered and today, he has a forever home. It’s endings like that that shelters and rescues across the country work so hard to create, and a lot of it is done through generous donations.
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
The Independent

Plea for dog-walkers to pick up mess after New Forest cattle lose unborn calves

A farmer in the New Forest has pleaded with dog walkers to clean up after their pets after his cattle lost half of their calves due to contaminated grass.Tom Gould cares owns about 40 cows near the Hampshire town of Ringwood and says half of miscarried their calves after being infected with neosperosis, a disease caused by a parasite spread through dog faeces.Mr Gould said the impact on his herd will damage his business and urged pet-owners to clean up after their dogs.He told ITV Meridian: “We are probably not going to be able to enter any heifers as replacements...
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
CBS Baltimore

Salvation Army, 101.9 Collect Coats, Gloves To ‘Bundle Up Baltimore’ Homeless

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As temperatures dip into the teens, the Salvation Army is working to ensure Baltimore’s homeless population has warm coats and gloves to help them make it through the winter. Saturday, the Salvation Army of Central Maryland and Today’s 101.9 radio station held the fourth annual ‘Bundle Up Baltimore.’ Throughout the day they were at the Bowley’s Quarters Volunteer Fire Department and the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company collecting gently used coats, jackets, and blankets which will be distributed to Baltimore’s most vulnerable residents battling homelessness. In 2019, the Salvation Army collected 936 coats and 460 blankets, which were distributed to the...
