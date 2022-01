One thing I wish I got out to do more was enjoying our local performing arts scene. I grew up watching musicals and aspired to be an actor. My career was quite abysmal to say the least. There was the time in second grade I threw up on stage and my father had to come get me. I should have quit then but, tried again in high school where I was in a few high school shows with a total of two lines. Acting wasn’t something I was cut out for, but I still enjoyed watching others with real talent.

